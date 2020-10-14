Timothee Chalamet's Selfie Gets The Cheekiest Comment From Reel-life Lover Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet made news when they featured as the same-sex couple in the 2017 released movie Call Me By Your Name. The movie received Oscar nominations for Best Picture as well and an award nomination for Timothee in the Best Actor category.

Recently Timothee shared a sunlit selfie on his social media, and Armie Hammer responded to his selfie in the cheekiest way possible. Armie Hammer commented on Timothee's post where he shared a string of emojis. He wrote - "OoOOOoOoooo KING SHIT!!! ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ’¦ðŸ’¦ðŸ’¦ðŸ’¦ðŸ’¦â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥" . Take a look at the post that Timothee Chalamet shared which went viral after Armie Hammer's comment.

In the selfie that Timothee shared, he could be seen sitting in a sunlit area wearing a baseball cap. Apart from his co-star Armie Hammer, even Josh Brolin responded to Chalamet's post. The movie Call Me By Your Name is directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The plot of the movie was about two men in the 1980's era who fall in love. The film was set in Italy.

Image courtesy: Timothee Chalamet Instagram

On the work front, Timothee Chalamet would be seen in a science fiction movie called Dune. The film is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965s novel of the same and is a reboot of the 1984 movie with the same name. The plot centres around the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

While Armie Hammer will be next seen in the mystery thriller film called Death on the Nile. The film has an ensemble cast of Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. It is a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. The plot shows renowned detective Hercule Poirot who sets out to find a murderer on a cruise. The film is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

Promo Image courtesy: Screengrab from the Call Me By Your Name trailer

