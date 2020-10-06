'Dune' Officially Delayed; Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya Starrer Gets Oct 2021 Release Date

Dune is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies in Hollywood. But like many other projects, it is now facing a release date issue due to coronavirus pandemic. The film has been delayed by Warner Bros. Studio and has been provided with a new release date as per latest updates.

Also Read | 'Dune' New Footage Arrives With First Trailer Release Date; WATCH

'Dune' delayed to October 2021

Warner Bros. Pictures has recently announced that Dune will not be heading to theatres this year. The movie was initially scheduled to release on December 18, 2020. It has now officially been moved to October 1, 2021. The project has been delayed by around 10 months. The update can be seen on the Dune movie official social media handle.

Also Read | 'Dune' Trailer Released; Timothée Chalamet Dominates Denis Villeneuve's Epic Sci-fi

Dune delay came after Warner Bros. pushed several of its projects. It was expected as the company previously shifted the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 from October 2, 2020, to December 25, 2020. It was around the seventh time when WW84 was moved.

Now, the change in Dune release date is raising questions on The Batman premiere, another Warner Bros project. The upcoming Robert Pattinson starrer is currently set for October 2, 2021 release, and is expected to be delayed in order to avoid a clash with Dune. However, an official confirmation on The Batman release date is yet to be made.

Also Read | 'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin's First Looks Are Out; See

Dune cast and characters

Dune cast has Timothée Chalamet in the lead character of Paul Atreides. It features Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides; Zendaya as Chani; Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

It also has Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen; Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban; David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries; Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat; Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam; Chang Chen as Dr Wellington Yueh; and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr Liet-Kynes.

Also Read | Dune 2020 Cast List: Know The Characters & Cast Of The Upcoming Science Fiction Film

Dune plot

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune is an epic science fiction film. It is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965s novel of the same and is a reboot of the 1984 movie with the same name. The plot centres around the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. The story will be divided into two parts, so a second instalment is also confirmed. It has become one of the most-anticipated projects due to its stellar cast and acclaimed director.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.