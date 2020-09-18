Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer's 'Death On The Nile' New Images Out, Check Out

Death on the Nile is an upcoming mystery thriller film. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, it has an ensemble cast which includes big names from Hollywood like Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer. The trailer of the movie was released around a month ago. Now new images from the film are dropped by the makers.

'Death on the Nile' new images out

Death on the Nile cast Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. There is much hype about the upcoming film. Now the makers have dropped a number of new images from the movie. It gives a new glimpse at Hammer and Gadot as a couple, along with Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot and others. Check them out below.

Image Source: DOTNMOVIE Twitter

Image Source: DOTNMOVIE Twitter

Image Source: DOTNMOVIE Twitter

Image Source: DOTNMOVIE Twitter

Death on the Nile images are been released by the makers over the last few weeks. Earlier photos of Emma Mackey, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Kenneth Branagh, and a few other actors were dropped on social media. Take a look at those pictures from the movie's official Twitter handle.

Everyone is a suspect, and no one can be trusted. See #DeathOnTheNile in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/SykAI4FgBh

— Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) September 10, 2020

See the new images for the latest Poirot mystery from #DeathontheNile, only in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/COT4ZaIwWb — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) September 8, 2020

Death on the Nile is a follow-up to the 2017’s mystery thriller movie, Murder on the Orient Express, which was a success at the box office. Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1937. It marks the third screen adaptation of the book. The story shows a group on a luxurious river cruise enjoying their time until a murderer happens, with one of the passengers being the killer.

The screenwriter of Murder on the Orient Express, Michael Green, returns to pen down Death on the Nile. It is bankrolled by Scott Free Productions, TSG Entertainment, Kinberg Genre, and The Mark Gordon Company. 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, will distribute the movie worldwide. It is a much-anticipated film and is expected to be the first major movie which will be out worldwide after the reopening of cinemas. Death on the Nile is eyeing for a theatrical release on October 23, 2020.

