Armie Hammer Reveals One Thing That Disappointed Him While Filming 'Death On The Nile'

Death on the Nile is an upcoming mystery thriller film. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie has an ensemble cast including several popular names. Among them is Armie Hammer, who is said to play Simon Doyle. Recently, the actor revealed one thing which was a let-down for him while filming.

Also Read | Death On The Nile Trailer Out! Hercule Poirot Returns To Solve A 'soul Altering' Murder

Armie Hammer had one disappointment while shooting 'Death on the Nile'

In a recent interview with Total Film, Armie Hammer disclosed one production change on Death on the Nile that disappointed him. He said that he is quite sore about being sold a false bill of goods that they were going to shoot the film actually in Egypt. The actor mentioned that it was then moved to Morocco, and he was like, ‘Hey, that’s still cool.’ But the location changed again to Longcross Studios in Surrey. Hammer stated that he was like, ‘wait a second – it’s Death On the Nile! We need sunshine’ on the set.

Armie Hammer’s let-down on filming Death on the Nile turned out to be its location. The actor thought that it will be shot in real locations, including The Nile, which is the longest river in Africa. Instead, the production used CGI and many parts were filmed in studios.

Also Read | Death On The Nile Trailer Called "tantalizing" By Fans As Hercule Poirot Returns

All eyes 👀on the passengers of the SS Karnak. See the new images from #DeathontheNile only in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/tKQGQQFPaR — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) September 17, 2020

Also Read | Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer's 'Death On The Nile' New Images Out, Check Out

Director Kenneth Branagh explained why they found elaborate CGI sets more convenient than certain locations. He said that he thinks they have to deliver on these films. The filmmaker stated that they sort of made a contract with the audience "to take them away, escaping to an amazing landscape." Particularly in the world, they are living with amid the lockdown, a cinematic vacation, he thinks is something that people might really appreciate.

Kenneth Branagh explained that they did visit real Egypt, but they also recreated the Temple of Abu Simbel to its 150-ft height. He mentioned that they built an “absolutely enormous” Karnak Nile steamer. They built a massive water tank for it to sit in and float in, so they could have real water, a real boat, real people, and occasionally, in England, real sunshine, he noted.

Murder was just the beginning. Watch the new trailer for Death on the Nile, in theaters this October 23. pic.twitter.com/mGfCLeCAVv — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Ali Fazal Was Loved By Gal Gadot & Other Cast Of 'Death On The Nile', Says Kenneth Branagh

Death on the Nile cast also includes Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. It is a follow up to the 2017’s mystery thriller film, Murder on the Orient Express. Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot.

The film is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, which was published in 1937. The plot shows renowned detective Hercule Poirot who sets out to find a murderer, which took place on a cruise and is connected to a mysterious love triangle. Death on the Nile is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.