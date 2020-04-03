Reese Witherspoon's Draper James To Give Dresses To Teachers As An Expression Of Gratitude

Apart from being an actor, Reese Witherspoon is an entrepreneur as she owns a global clothing brand, Draper James. Recently, the social media handle of the clothing brand announced that they will offer dresses for free to teachers as an expression of gratitude. Read on to know more about the initiative.

Draper James loves Teachers

Interestingly, the social media hand;e of Draper James announced about this with a video message. In the video message, the screen reads that 'Draper loves Teachers'. The details are explained in the caption that read, 'Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children.'

The caption read, 'To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress. To apply, complete the form at the link in bio before this Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET. (Offer valid while supplies last - winners will be notified on Tuesday, April 7th.) ✏️📓👗 x The Draper James Team'. At the end of the caption, the southern clothing brand mentioned a few important details. It read, 'Know a teacher who deserves a pick-me-up? Forward this post or tag your favorite educator in comments. 🍎 #DJLovesTeachers'. As soon as the announcement was made online, it received thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

Details of the initiative

Any teacher who wants to take away a dress has to sign up and fill up a form on Draper James website. The forms will be accepted only until April 5, 2020. The winners will be announced on the coming Tuesday, that is April 7, 2020. Teachers only from the US can participate in it. The winning teacher will receive an email, with instructions about how to claim the prize, while the rest will get a promo code.

