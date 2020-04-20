Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think That Celebrities Are Special, Says We Are All Human Beings

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon does not feel that celebrities are special people. While talking about her experiences as a celebrity, the Legally Blonde actor stated that there is no difference between celebrities and common people. Reese Witherspoon is currently a pair of the famous television drama The Morning show alongside FRIENDS alum Jennifer Anniston as well as The Office alum Steve Carell.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon's Draper James To Give Dresses To Teachers As An Expression Of Gratitude

Reese Witherspoon on Jameela Jamil's podcast

According to reports, on Jameela Jamil's podcast, she spoke about her past mistakes. She also spoke about an array of different topics including why she doesn’t feel that talent makes anyone a good person. According to a reputed publication, Reese Witherspoon and her husband got arrested in 2013 over suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen To Reese Witherspoon: Celebrities' Epic Food Fails

Reese Witherspoon stated that she had done something really stupid back then. She went on to say that it was dumb and embarrassing. However, she said that the experience taught her that she is very similar to every other person irrespective of their celebrity status. To emphasize her point, she added that she bleeds the same way and she makes dumb decisions as well as some great ones. She concluded by saying that she is just a human being just like everyone else.

Reese Witherspoon reportedly said that everyone is trying to find their special skill and that her special skill is storytelling. However, she added that just because she knows her special skill doesn’t mean that she is a special person. She went on to say that talent doesn’t make a person a good person.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Birthday With Family In Laps Of Nature, Shares Adorable Pic

Reese Witherspoon has been nominated for this year’s Golden Globe awards. She was nominated under the category Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her television show The Morning Show. She was also nominated for this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards or the SAG awards for her television drama series Big Little Lies. She was nominated under the category Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Was "harassed And Assaulted" As A Child Actor In H'wood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.