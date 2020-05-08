Reese Witherspoon Thanks Her Peers, Calls Them Her 90s Fashion Inspiration

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon is known for her stellar performances as well as her fashion looks. Recently, the Legally Blonde actor took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of herself. Like most Hollywood celebrities, Reese Witherspoon too has been homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been flipping through her photo gallery when she came across a picture from the 90s. Check out the picture and what she has to say about it.

Reese Witherspoon's photos

The Morning Show actor Reese Witherspoon stated that she found her old pictures from the 90s. Talking about her sense of fashion back then, Reese Witherspoon talks about how her peers had a huge role to play in it. She named actor Drew Barrymore, singer Gwen Stefani as well as Jared Leto for her fashion inspiration.

Reese Witherspoon spoke about how everything from her hair to her accessories was inspired by some of her peers. She wrote, ‘Ahhh... 90’s style. Going through some old photos and pretty sure @gwenstefani is responsible for this hair trend, @drewbarrymore inspired these eyebrows and @jaredleto is responsible for my leather choker.Thanks guys! #tbt.’ [sic]

In the picture, Reese Witherspoon wore a blue coloured singlet top. She wore many bracelets in both her hands and even wore a few necklaces. Reese Witherspoon had her hair styled in a knotted hairdo as she makes a funny face in the camera. She wore minimum make up in the picture.

About Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is currently a part of the famous television drama The Morning show alongside FRIENDS alum Jennifer Anniston as well as The Office alum Steve Carell. Reese Witherspoon has been nominated for this year’s Golden Globe awards. She was nominated under the category Best Actress – Television Series Drama for her television show The Morning Show. She was also nominated for this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards or the SAG awards for her television drama series Big Little Lies. She was nominated under the category Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

