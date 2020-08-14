Reese Witherspoon Empowers Young 'black & Brown Women'; Cites Kamala Harris' Example

Reacting to Kamala Harris’ Vice-presidential nomination, Hollywood actor and producer Reese Witherspoon recalled the time when her teacher asked her about what she wanted to become when she would grow old. Taking to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her young self, Reese Witherspoon, in her caption, mentioned how her teacher showed support when she expressed her wish to become the first Women President of the USA. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Barack Obama Issues High Praise For Joe Biden's VP Pick Kamala Harris; Says 'nailed It'

Reese's post

Speaking about the young ‘black and brown girls of the US’, Reese Witherspoon mentioned that they too ‘can work hard, dedicate their life to serve and show up every day to help others’. Adding to the same, Reese Witherspoon revealed that they too ‘can rise to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America’. Reese called Kamala Harris’ VP nomination ‘historic’. Take a look at how fans and celebrities reacted to Reese's post:

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon Admits She 'didn't Understand Homosexuality' Till She Moved To LA

Celebrities react

Also Read | Trump Donated To Joe Biden's Running-mate Kamala Harris' Campaigns Before Joining Politics

Fans react

Reese's upcoming Netflix ventures

Netflix recently confirmed that Reese will be starring in not one, but two upcoming rom-coms and she will also be producing them with her Hello Sunshine label. Her first film, Your Place Or Mine focuses on two long-distance best friends, who change each other’s lives. While Reese Witherspoon's character in the movie decides to pursue a lifelong dream, her friend volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

Not just one... but two Reeses.



We’re excited to announce that @ReeseW will produce & star in *two* new Netflix rom-coms: YOUR PLACE OR MINE from screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA) & producer Jason Bateman, and THE CACTUS, based on the bestseller.



ðŸ“¸GETTY pic.twitter.com/lxKEj2RXdZ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2020

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon Admits She 'didn't Understand Homosexuality' Till She Moved To LA

Meanwhile, the story of The Cactus, her second film, revolves around the life of a woman, who gets pregnant at 45. Her unprecedented pregnancy causes her to rethink the structured life she has created for herself and leads her on an unconventional journey towards love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected. The book was published in May 2019, by Park Row.

(Image credits: Reese Witherspoon pictures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.