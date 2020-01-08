Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

Of late, social media platforms have been the preferred option for celebrities to share some inside pictures from their personal and professional life. From indulging in interactive sessions to online giveaways, celebrities share a wide range of content on social media for fans to enjoy. While celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Courteney Cox have proved their social media presence by entertaining their fans with funny videos, actor Jennifer Aniston, too, has proved her mettle as a social media star. Jennifer Aniston, who received a ‘glitchy’ welcome on Instagram in October, recently shared some sneak-peek from the Golden Globe 2020 Awards ceremony. Here are the details:

Beyonce shares champagne with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston was one of the few Hollywood celebrities who were kind enough to fill in her fans with several BTS pictures, as she and Reese Witherspoon spent a special moment with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jennifer Aniston shared some inside pictures from Golden Globes 2020 on her Instagram handle to thank her friend and The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.

As mentioned in the story shared, Reese Witherspoon reached out to Beyonce and Jay Z, when their table ran out of water. Reese Witherspoon sarcastically requested Beyonce and Jay Z for a glass of champagne from the two bottles of Armand de Brignac, to which the celebrity duo agreed. In the picture shared by Jennifer Aniston, the actor can be seen taking a sip from the glass. Take a look at the pictures shared by Jennifer Aniston:

What did Jennifer Aniston opt for Golden Globes 2020?

Jennifer Aniston went for a jet black gown by French luxury house, Dior. Her look included a strapless gown that was cinched at the waist. Styling her look with side-parted brushed open tresses and a nude glossy lip, the actor accessorized her look with some jewellery. Jennifer Aniston also opted for a string diamond necklace.

