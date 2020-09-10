Reese Witherspoon Shares Adorable Photos On Her Daughter Ava Phillipe's 21st Birthday

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is known for sharing photos of her children on her social media handles. Reese Witherspoon's kids often feature in her Instagram posts. She loves to gush over all the amazing things her children are doing out in the world. Recently she shared photos of her daughter on her 21st birthday on September 9. She wrote a heartfelt message for her daughter Ava Phillipe. See what Reese Witherspoon has posted.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post for daughter Ava Phillipe

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to wish her daughter Ava Phillipe on her 21st birthday. Apart from Ava, Reese also has a 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The 44-year-old and her daughter Ava Phillipe are like two peas in a pod. The mother-daughter duo looks like twins. Reese Witherspoon shared two pictures of her daughter. In the first picture, the actress is posing with her 21-year-old daughter for the camera. The second one is a black and white adorable picture of Ava Phillipe as a baby. In the picture, Ava Phillipe is holding a fairy while she's serves a cake and looks extremely cute.

The Oscar-winning actress also penned a few lines for her daughter. She wrote, "Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman." She continued, " Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much." Reese Witherspoon's daughter replied to the post saying, "love you the most, mama!"

Reactions to her Instagram post

A lot of celebrities took to her post to wish Reese Witherspoon's daughter on her 21st Birthday. Celebrities like Viola Davis, Zoe Kravitz, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and many other stars wished Ava Phillipe. Some fans and celebrities were amazed at the mother-daughter resemblance. An Instagram user commented 'Ctrl C Ctrl V' which is a keyboard sequence for copy past. Look at the comments:

Source: Reese Witherspoon's IG

Reese's upcoming Netflix ventures

Netflix has recently signed Reese Witherspoon to feature in two upcoming rom-com called Your Place or Mine and The Cactus. She will also be producing the movies through her Hello Sunshine company. Cactus is based on Sarah Haywood’s bestselling novel of the same name.

