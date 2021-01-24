Remember When Brad Pitt Was Close To Getting Beaten By Mike Tyson In The 80's?

Brad Pitt has a way of finding himself in the news almost every other day. More often than not, it is not for the best of reasons. Back in the ’80s, before Pitt was a big name, he was in the news for something quite spectacular. He was caught up in the controversy of being in bed with Mike Tyson's then-wife, Robin Givens.

In a conversation on the US chat show In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Tyson said he was mad as hell on witnessing the two together. Tyson and Givens were going through a divorce at the time but continued to maintain physical relations. Mike Tyson said in the same interview that though he was due a divorce, he would go to her house every day to sleep with her. But on one particular day, someone beat him to the punch as Brad 'got there earlier' than he did, he said.

Brad Pitt, who was doing guest appearances at a variety of shows, at the time, met Givens on one such show. Givens married Mike Tyson in 1988 and she soon after, filed for divorce claiming spousal abuse. She reportedly received $10 million in the divorce settlement.

The constant brew of controversies for Pitt

This marked the beginning of controversies to do with Brad Pitt, especially when it came to Brad Pitt’s relationships. Pitt’s dating life has always caused a stir because of his high-profile girlfriends and spouses. Brad Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston and the subsequent divorce was the topic of conversation for the longest of times. Then as he married Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children, he was considered a part of one of the most loved couples. The divorce with Jolie shook fans to the core.

Recently, Pitt was again a part of the controversy mill when he was seen getting cosy with Aniston. The reunion was widely watched and appreciated by fans from all over the world. The actor, it would seem, cannot keep his name out of rumours, but thankfully, he managed to keep his face away from Tyson’s fists.

