Mike Tyson Showcases Unique Body Transformation At 53 As He Plans Boxing Return

Former Heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson took the combat sports community by storm after he announced his return to the boxing ring for a four-ring exhibition fight. After retiring from boxing in 2005, Mike Tyson claimed that he wants to make a comeback to raise money for charity and the reformed ‘Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ has already begun training to get back in shape. Apart from his venomous punches and endurance, Mike Tyson’s unparalleled body transformation has already garnered a lot of attention. Mike Tyson displayed a shredded physique on social media this week, leaving fans in awe of his physical prowess.

Also Read | Mike Tyson training: Mike Tyson Gives Sneak Peek Into Former £1.5m Worth Las Vegas Home Seen In The Hangover

Mike Tyson training: Mike Tyson body transformation at the age of 53

The Mike Tyson body transformation might seem shocking at first but the former World Champion is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to make a comeback. Mike Tyson was recently spotted in intense sparring sessions and the 53-year-old appears to be in perfect shape for a boxing fight. After retiring from boxing in 2005, Mike Tyson revealed he had to deal with being overweight and battled depression.

According to reports, Mike Tyson weighed close to 325 pounds and was completely out of shape. He also went into bankruptcy and had to fight back hard in order to regain his momentum in his personal life. However, at the age of 53, Mike Tyson has an estimated net worth of $3 million which he amassed from his cannabis business and his association with the sport of boxing.

Also Read | Mike Tyson body transformation: Mike Tyson Gets Trump's Encouragement To Keep Punching; 'Wish It Were You,' Say Netizens

Mike Tyson training and Mike Tyson body transformation: Mike Tyson terrified his trainer

Mike Tyson’s trainer claimed that his wife, children, and his dog flashed before his eyes when he saw Mike Tyson swinging for the fences during training. He also claimed that Mike Tyson can face anyone with just six months of training. Here’s a look at Mike Tyson’s trainer’s complete interaction with ESPN.

Also Read | Mike Tyson next fight: Is Mike Tyson Returning To Boxing? A glimpse of Mike Tyson training

Also Read | Mike Tyson next fight: George Foreman Begs 53-year-old Mike Tyson To Call Off Surprise Boxing Return