Remember When Chadwick Boseman Met Children With Cancer While Fighting It Himself?

Chadwick Boseman's unexpected passing was a bolt from the blue for fans around the world since people were not aware of his silent battle with cancer for four years. In a statement released by the late actor's family, it was revealed that Chadwick had been diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 and continued to work on movies including Black Panther in 2018.

But keeping his guard on and working in films while battling cancer, he also visited hospitals and met kids who are battling cancer. It has been two years since Chadwick Boseman visited the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to meet kids battling cancer and bring some joy to their lives.

When Chadwick Boseman visited a children's hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Twitter account recently posted a condolence message for the actor writing that when Chadwick visited the hospital, he not only brought gifts for the kids but also brought joy, inspiration and courage. Along with the tweet, the social media handle posted photos of the late actor posing with kids battling cancer.

The first photo featured Chadwick and a young girl posing in the hospital as the latter is surrounded by Black panther toys. Whereas, the second photo featured Chadwick and a little kid posing with the 'Wakanda Forever' salute. Check out their tweet below -

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/Jk0Bv4MZpv — St. Jude (@StJude) August 29, 2020

Chadwick had initially posted the photos on his Twitter back in 2018. The comment section of the tweet is now filled with positive messages for the late actor. Fans are in awe of the late actor who kept his diagnosis away from the public eye and persevered through the course of the disease.

While one user wrote 'Since 2016 he had colon cancer and kept it to himself and his family. What a legend. embodies what it is to be a true superhero. Kept his own struggles to keep on making movies and doing what he loved. Respect to the man.' Another one wrote 'Man’s honestly a legend. So selfless to keep a diagnosis to himself all while he boosts the lives of those that he can relate to. Rest in Power, King!' Check out their reactions below -

Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did. #StJude pic.twitter.com/BP04nLNXH9 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 12, 2018

