Barack Obama Recalls Meeting Chadwick Boseman: 'Could Tell Right Away That He Was Blessed'

Former US President Barack Obama is the latest personality to mourn the sudden demise of Chadwick Boseman. Obama took to his official Twitter handle to recall a meeting with the Black Panther star in 2013 at the White House, while the latter's movie on Jackie Robinson had released.

"Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson," Obama wrote on the micro-blogging platform while sharing Boseman's own post from 2016, where the late actor had shared his and the former president's picture from the meeting. Check out his tweet:

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

The 43-year-old actor died on August 28 after battling with colon cancer for four years. The Marshall star had kept his cancer diagnosis a secret all this long and never spoke about it publicly. According to a statement by Boseman's manager, the actor died on Friday night at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

World mourns

Chadwick Boseman's death came as a big shock for his fans and the entire entertainment industry. The actor's fans, his co-stars, and others cherished his performances and also paid tribute to him by trending #WakandaForever on various social media platforms. Some also reminisced Boseman's iconic performances by sharing several movie scenes from his movies like Captain America and Black Panther. Bollywood also mourned the actor's demise by sharing stories and posts remembering his iconic roles.

#WakandaForever

we are blessed to have this masterpiece but AVENGERS: ENDGAME hits different now ðŸ˜­ thank you CHADWICK BOSEMAN for being a part of this history. RIP LEGEND. WAKANDA FOREVER!! ðŸ–¤ pic.twitter.com/tyeoasz2IK — Leuva Marmik (@LeuvaMarmik1) August 29, 2020

