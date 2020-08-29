Chadwick Boseman's Death: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & Other B'town Celebs Pay Tributes

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, at the age of 43. He was battling stage III colon cancer which reached stage IV over the years. Several Bollywood celebrities have paid their last respect to the Black Panther star.

Bollywood actors mourn Chadwick Boseman’s death

Ranveer Singh paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman. He shared a black and white picture of the late actor on his Instagram story. He accompanied it with a broken red heart emoticon.

Arjun Kapoor expressed his grief on Chadwick Boseman death. He wrote a heartfelt note as he shared a picture of the late actor. Arjun stated that Boseman was so “graceful and dignified” on screen and to know that he was battling cancer for four years quietly and worked through it makes him respect the late actor.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Chadwick Boseman from his film Black Panther. In the still scene, the late actor’s character returns from his presumed death. Varun wrote the movie’s popular quote “Wakanda forever” on the photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourned the demise of Chadwick Boseman. She shared a black and white photo of the late actor on her Instagram story. She captioned it “RIP LEGEND” with a red broken heart.

Sidharth Malhotra expressed his grief on Chadwick Boseman’s death. He wrote that the news of his demise is “really sad” for him. The actor thanked Boseman for the “amazing movies” that he did.

Bhumi Pednekar shared Chadwick Boseman’s picture on her Instagram story as she paid her tribute. The actor wrote R.I.P above the photo. She also wrote his quote from Black Panther “Wakanda Forever” with a red heart.

Siddhant Chaturvedi paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman via his Instagram story. He shared two stickers from the late actor’s film, Black Panther. One is his helmet from the movie, and the other photo is his character doing the Wakanda pose. Siddhant’s caption read, “Wakanda Forever” with a broken red heart.

Athiya Shetty shared a post of Black Panther film on her Instagram story as she paid respect to Chadwick Boseman. It is the very first image of the late actor donning the suit from his solo Black Panther movie. Athiya wrote “RIP” with a heart and folded hands emoticon.

Kunal Kemmu mourned the demise of Chadwick Boseman. He shared the late actor’s picture on his Instagram story. Kunal also wrote the popular “Wakanda forever” quote with a broken red heart.

Disha Patani paid her tribute to Chadwick Boseman. She shared a childhood picture of the late actor. Disha captioned it with a red heart and folded hands.

