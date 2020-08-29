Michael Jackson's Birthday: Remember When He Rocked The Superbowl Stage In 1993?

On January 31, 1993, history was created at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. Michael Jackson was all set to perform at the venue at the halftime show for the Superbowl XXVII. The performance by Michael Jackson set new records in TRP history, making it one of the biggest events to be broadcast on television. On the occasion of Micheal Jackson's birthday, we take a look back at one of the greatest performances by Michael Jackson for the Superbowl in 1993. The NFL is famous for its halftime Superbowl show. However, the performance by Michael Jackson set new records and hyped the people up for all future performances.

When Michael Jackson rocked the stage with his 1993 Superbowl performance

During the Superbowl performance by Michael Jackson, several news portals at that time reported a huge spike in TRPs for the channels that broadcast the event. The event went down in history to be known as one of the most-watched events in American history. The event featuring Michael Jackson was said to have crossed over 133 million viewership which set a huge record at the time. Michael Jackson’s performance was loved by the audience who were contently cheering and hooting for the esteemed singer. Right from the opening act to the end of the performance, fans loved the show and praised Michael Jackson for the amazing show.

As the show began, Michael Jackson appeared above a jumbotron in the stadium. This was done using a body double; however, the audience believed it to be the real Michael Jackson due to the lack of visibility. From there on, another Michael Jackson popped right up from another side of the stadium on the second jumbotron. This too was a body double and fans yet continued to cheer and praise the double. However, fans knew that the real Michael Jackson was soon coming as the centre stage came into focus and Michael Jackson rocketed out of it and stood before them in his signature stance. Standing still for two minutes, the popstar simply stood there amid all the cheers before he began his performance.

That day Michael Jackson performed a total of 5 songs. This list included his hits like Billie Jean, Black or White, and Heal the World. The crowd sang along with Michael Jackson as he performed on Heal the world as a huge inflatable globe surrounded them. The event went down in history as one of the biggest and best Superbowl halftime shows ever to be witnessed by an audience.

