Kanye West Posts Shocking Conspiracy Theories About Michael Jackson's Death

Rapper Kanye West went on a Twitter rant and spoke about a conspiracy theory revolving around Michael Jackson’s death. Singer Michael Jackson, according to Kanye, did not die of cardiac arrest as reported, but he claims that he was killed by the former President of the record division of Sony music. Kanye West shared many tweets talking about his marriage to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, the movie Get Out being based on his life, and Michael Jackson’s death. Read on:

Michael Jackson conspiracy theory

Kanye West, in a series of now-deleted tweets, made a bizarre reference to Michael Jackson’s death and linked Tommy Mottola to it. West stated that Michael Jackson spoke against Tommy Mottola, the then-president of the record division Sony music before ‘they killed him’. In another tweet, he stated that when Michael Jackson spoke about Mottola people did not listen to him. But he questioned if people believe him now.

Kanye West was referring to a video where Michael Jackson made a speech against the former Sony’s record division President. Michael Jackson stood alongside civil rights activist Al Sharpton in 2002 and stated that record companies are biased against African-American artists. In the video, Jackson can be heard calling Mottola a 'racist' as well as 'devilish'.

In the video, Michael Jackson stated, “Record companies really really do conspire against their artists. They cheat they do whatever they can especially the black artist. Sony, Tommy Mottola; Tommy Mottola, The President of the record division, he’s a mean, he’s a racist and he is very very very devilish.” In another video, from 2002, Michael Jackson referred to Tommy Mottola as a 'devil'.

“I own half of Sony’s publishing and I’m leaving them. And they’re very angry at me because of it, but I just did good business… And Tommy Mottola is a devil.”



— Michael Jackson, London, 2002 (highlighted version) pic.twitter.com/QLayfdLA8e — K Fitton (@KelFitton) July 22, 2020

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, in his residence in Los Angeles. He was 50 years old and the cause of his death was reported to be cardiac arrest. However, Michael Jackson’s personal doctor Conrad Murray was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Jackson’s case. He even served a sentence of two years in prison.

According to Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, the rapper had an episode of bipolar disorder. In a long social media post, Kim Kardashian has asked Kanye West’s fan to be empathetic towards him. She also spoke about the impact Kanye’s mental health has over her family.

In the post, she wrote that “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

