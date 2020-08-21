BTS' 'Dynamite' Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson, Earns Praise From Jackson's Nephew Taj

The popular K-pop group BTS’ latest music video Dynamite released today. The group had announced few days before that BTS’ Dynamite will release on August 21, 2020. As the BTS’ Dynamite dropped today, a lot of fans have been praising the music video.

The highlight of BTS’ Dynamite video is several tributes to the legendary Michael Jackson. The boys have performed numerous hook steps of Michael Jackson in the video. Recently, Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson took to his official Twitter handle and shared his views on the BTS’ Dynamite video. Here is what he had to say about it.

BTS' tribute to Michael Jackson impresses his nephew

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson took to his Twitter handle and said that he is really impressed with the BTS’ Dynamite video. In his tweet, Michael Jackson’s nephew said that he is totally loving the song and BTS’ Dynamite video.

He further added that the group has done an amazing job and he is hooked to the song and BTS’ Dynamite video. He urged Michael Jackson’s fans to watch and share the video. He concluded by saying that the group has done Michael Jackson proud with plenty of his dance moves. Here is a look at Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson’s Twitter reaction.

Totally loving the song and music video for #DynamiteMV. @BTS_twt did an amazing job!!! 💜 I’m hooked.

MJFam- please watch and share the video. The guys do MJ proud with plenty of his dance moves. 🙏🏾 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 21, 2020

He also shared two of BTS Army members tweets. In one of the tweets, the fan of BTS has shared a video of Jimin mirroring Michael Jackson’s moves effortlessly. The tweet read as, “OMG I have chills. I never ever expected this. #Dynamite #MJFam."

Another tweet shared by Taj Jackson read as, "This. I honestly think Michael would have just loved this. I can see him smiling. BTS DID THAT. Thank for for the love. #BTS_Dynamite #MJFam.” Here is a look at the tweets shared by Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson on his twitter handle.

BTS' Dynamite

BTS’ Dynamite premiered on Youtube 9 hours ago. Till now the video has over 53 million views on YouTube. In the video, BTS has given a nod to legendary Michael Jackson as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook included several iconic poses and hook steps of the King of Pop.

Apart from Michael Jackson, the video also gives tribute to several musical legends from different eras. With nods to The Beatles, David Bowie, Elvis Presley to references to the 80s' disco era, BTS’ Dynamite surely takes fans through a quick walk through the musical memory lane. See the BTS' Dynamite video here.

