Will Smith's 'Men In Black 2' Had A Cameo From Michael Jackson; Read More Trivia Here

Will Smith is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood, and over the years, he has worked in several hit film franchises. One such franchise is the Men In Black. This action, adventure, comedy movie franchise is loved by fans due to its impeccable star cast and the stories of the films. In the second Men In Black film, we see Michael Jackson in a cameo role. Here are some other trivia facts from Men In Black 2.

'Men In Black 2' trivia

The original pug that played the role of Frank in Men in Black (1997) was used to for the role again, but the dog was seven years older and the makers had to use makeup to hide the grey fur around its nose.

In both Men in Black (1997) and Men in Black II (2002), a tandem bicycle decorated with lights can be spotted going past the pawnshop. The couple on the bicycle are actual residents of New York City.

Newton, the video store owner in MIB 2, is also the Morgue attendant in the first MIB (1997).

Linda Fiorentino was going to return for her role of Agent L, but her role was dropped out of the script.

Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr. both auditioned for the role of Scrad/Charlie in MIB 2 along with Johnny Knoxville.

Will Smith started filming this immediately after filming 2001s Ali. It was reported that for the first few weeks, he had trouble fitting in the trademark Men in Black suits. It was because of the muscle he had put on for the Michael Mann film.

Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, and Yeardley Smith auditioned for Serleena.

Tony Shalhoub was seen in the role of Jack Jeebs in this film, as well as a few episodes of Men in Black: The Series (1997) and in Men in Black (1997).​​​

Serleena is the only villain in the franchise who shows her true form the first time she appears. While both Edgar the Bug and Boris the Animal show their true forms at the end of the film.

The jacket that Johnny Knoxville's character wears in the film is a sleeveless version of the jacket that Michael Jackson wore in the Beat It music video.

Michael Jackson was seen in a cameo role as himself and Agent M who was an undercover Man in Black. Jackson did this role as he was a huge fan of extra-terrestrials, and there was a lot of speculation surrounding him that suggested that he was an alien.

When Charlie faints at the MiB headquarters, fans of the film can see Martha Stewart on one of the big-screen televisions.

This is the only Men In Black film in which there was no involvement with the New York Mets.

