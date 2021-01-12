R-rated 'Deadpool 3' In Works For The MCU With Ryan Reynolds, Confirms Kevin Feige

Deadpool has become one of the most popular Marvel comics characters on the big screen with just two movies. Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson has earned immense appreciations. A third film is due in the franchise and has been on hold since Disney bought Fox in 2019. Now as the character falls under the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Kevin Feige revealed details about Deadpool 3 development.

Deadpool 3 in MCU confirmed and it is R-Rated

In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave an update on Deadpool 3 in MCU. He said that the movie will be rated R and they are working on a script right now with Ryan Reynolds overseeing the script, but it will not be filming this year, 2021.

The Marvel boss stated that Reynolds is a “very busy, very successful” actor. He mentioned that the studios have got a number of things they have already announced that they now have to make, but it is exciting for Deadpool 3 to have begun. Feige asserted that it is a very different type of character in the MCU, and Reynolds is a “force of nature,” which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.

Kevin Feige’s confirmation about Deadpool 3 in MCU has taken the internet by storm. The beloved merch with the mouth will be making his debut in the MCU for the first time after two movies in Fox’s X-men universe. Deadpool 3 cast lead Ryan Reynolds also responded to the news in his own witty manner. He tweeted that he showed Feige Spider-Man 1 and 2, telling him that it was Deadpool 1 and 2. Check out his tweet below.

Deadpool 3 plot details are unknown as the project is in the early stage of development. It will be interesting to see how the character, along with Ryan Reynolds, will join the MCU. The movie will be the first R-rated project in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. Emmy Award-winning authors, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin has been tasked to pen down the script for Deadpool 3 plot. The film is yet to get its director.

Deadpool 3 cast could include current MCU stars, however, no announcement is made yet. The movie might arrive in cinemas in 2023 or after that, expected to be set up by WandaVision, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the projects which bring different dimensions to the MCU. The announcement has made fans excited.

