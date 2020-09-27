Remember When Taylor Swift Surprised Her Fan Gena By Attending Her Bridal Shower?

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift never fails to surprise her fans with lots of love. One of her previous fan-friendly acts goes beyond measure. Back in 2014, Taylor literally flew from her home to Ohio to attend the bridal shower of her long-time fan Gena. It so happened, that Gena, sent an invite to the musician through email but never in her dream did she expect Taylor to actually attend.

Taylor Swift attends a fan's bridal shower

Taylor made a video blog explaining that Gena has been a loyal fan and while checking her fan mails, she got an invite to her wedding. Although the singer couldn’t attend her wedding, she went for her bridal shower and dropped a massive surprise making it one of the most memorable days of Gena’s life. In the video, Taylor can be seen saying,

It’s pretty early morning and I’ve got up because there’s this girl name Gena who has been coming to my shows for years. She has been really really dedicated and very loyal. I was at my management office the other day and we were going through fan mails and invitations and I got this wedding invitation. Although I couldn’t make it up to the wedding but in the wedding invitation, there was a bridal shower invite too.

I have never been to a bridal shower before so we are going to fly Ohio to find out. The girl has no idea that we are coming. None of her friends know that we are coming and so we are going to surprise her. I brought like a recipe for chocolate chip cookie and made cookies for her myself and I hope she likes it and I am really excited.

When Taylor reached the venue, she casually walked in, but when the bride-to-be saw Swift, her jaw dropped and she couldn’t believe if it's real or her wedding jitters are making her hallucinate. At the party, Taylor shows off the entire place and introduces her fans to Gena’s family. The musician can be seen doling out plenty of hugs. Not only that but the artist also got several wedding presents for Gena which included a cherry-red Kitchen Aid Mixer, water-portrait that Taylor painted herself and a copy of the Barefoot Contessa. Check out Taylor Swift’s Vlog here:

