Kanye West Asks For Help From Old Rivals Drake, Taylor Swift To Change Music Contracts

Rapper Kanye West recently mentioned that he wanted to change the way the music industry contracts work. The rapper mentioned that he wanted artists to be their own masters and also asked old rivals, Drake and Taylor Swift, for help on Twitter. Read ahead to know more about the whole story.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian continues to support Kanye West even after his recent Twitter rant: Reports

Kanye West wants all musicians to be free

Rapper Kanye West started a whole new conversation with wanting to change how artists owned their masters. Kanye West first added all the images of his contract on Twitter and then mentioned - 'ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE' (sic). Take a look:

Also Read | Kanye West shares his Universal Label contract; accuses label of earning more money

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

After this tweet, the rapper asked many other musicians to support him on his new cause. Kanye West even asked Taylor Swift and Drake, with whom the rapper already has old rivalries. His tweet read - 'Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow' (sic). Take a look:

Also Read | Kanye West says 'slavery has become a choice' after showing giant wall around LA house

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Kanye and Taylor Swift feud

Kanye and Taylor Swift's feud started back in 2009 when Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift's award acceptance speech at MTV VMAs in September. Kanye mentioned that the award must have gone to Beyonce instead, since then the singers have had an on and off relationship. Kanye also later apologised for his move and Taylor had accepted his apology.

11 years ago today Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMA’s pic.twitter.com/fKg7Fmp4pS — Culture Link (@CultureLinkco) September 13, 2020

Also Read | Kanye West finds a fake employee in his employee list, asks Twitteratis to find details

After that, Kanye debuted his new album in February 2016 with the song 'Famous'. The song had questionable lyrics which he claimed were approved by Taylor Swift. The news later popped up that Taylor had actually not heard anything. A little while later, Kanye also dropped the video for the song which showcased Taylor lying naked next to him.

Kanye and Drake feud

Kanye and Drake feud has not been as public or as serious as Kanye's feud with Taylor. Apparently, Drake dissed Kanye a couple of times in his songs and Kanye mentioned that he didn't like that. Kanye felt that in one song Drake dissed his brand Yeezy. His tweet read - 'Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths' (sic). Take a look:

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Promo Pic Credit: Kim Kardashian West, Taylor Swift & Drake's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.