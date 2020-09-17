Taylor Swift Stuns With Her 'Betty' Performance At The ACM Awards 2020; Watch

Taylor Swift showed with Betty at the ACM Awards last night. The pop sensation eased back into her country with ease. The acoustic performance was loved by Taylor Swift’s fans. This ACM Awards performance also marked Taylor Swift’s first folklore live performance since the album dropped on July 24, 2020.

Taylor Swift returns with Betty to ACM Awards 2020

Taylor Swift surprised all her fans during this pandemic when she announced that the release of her eighth studio album titled folklore. The pop sensation took to Twitter and announced on July 23, 2020, that she will be releasing her album midnight on July 24, 2020. Within hours of its release, folklore was ruling music charts across the globe.

But since the album released, Taylor Swift’s fans have been waiting for the singer to deliver a live performance of this alternate pop/ country album. Finally, their prayers were answered and Taylor Swift delivered a stunning acoustic performance of the song betty at the ACM Awards.

Taylor Swift’s betty performance was one of the highly anticipated acts of the night and the singer did not disappoint. The acoustic performance was loved by her fans; no wonder her act was trending on social media.

Taylor Swift made a turn to the ACM Awards stage after seven years. Back in 2014, Taylor Swift experimented with her music and produced a mainstream pop album titled 1989. The album brought Taylor Swift's global success and helped her win her second Grammy Album of the Year award. Hence her ACM Awards performance marked her return to her country roots.

Taylor Swift’s betty performance was special for a second reason. The song’s lyrics are similar to her song Love Story. Hence the song was also the right selection for the country music award night. As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift’s fans also agreed to this song choice and hence took to Twitter to express their views about it.

Within hours of the performance, the #Betty was trending on Twitter worldwide. Fans shared their reactions and views on the performance. Many fans also compared Taylor Swift’s performance to many of her previous ACM Awards performances. Take a look at some of these reactions here.

taylor is honestly such a good performer i felt like she was singing to me the entire time #Betty #ACMawards — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, shan 😚 (@getawaybridge) September 17, 2020

