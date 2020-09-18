Taylor Swift's Stalker, A Texas Man, Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison

A Nashville court sentenced Taylor Swift’s stalker 30 months in prison. The stalker named Erick Swarbrick has been sending threatening and violent letters and emails to Taylor Swift’s former record label Big Machine Records. Reportedly, Swarbrick has sent over 40 letters and emails to the record label

The American singer Taylor Swift's stalker has finally been sent to jail. The Austin, Texas citizen has been sending threatening letters to Swift’s former record label since 2018. But now, according to the Daily Mail’s report, Swarbrick has finally been sentenced for a 30-month jail term. The report states that a federal judge in Nashville has sentenced the Texas citizen on Wednesday. Swarbrick has pleaded guilty for stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to the record label Big Machine Records.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift’s stalker’s jail term also includes three years of supervised release. This supervised release was agreed upon in a plea agreement made by Swarbrick in 2019. As mentioned above, Eric Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Big Machine Records. These letters are being addressed to the label’s CEO Scott Borchetta requesting him to introduce him to Taylor Swift.

But since 2018, Eric’s tone in this letter has reportedly taken a violent and threatening tone. Swarbrick also drove to Nashville three times to personally deliver some letters. Few of these letters also had a sexually fuelled tone. According to the media portal’s report, Eric Swarbrick also had the intention to murder and rape the singer.

Moreover, he also threatened to take his own life in front of the Big Machine label employees. Back in 2018, he was also arrested in Nashville for trespassing the record label’s premises. Last year, in a letter she wrote for Elle, Taylor Swift spoke up about her now-arrested stalker and the fear of violence in her personal life.

Taylor Swift revealed that she is experiencing some major fear and terror because of Swarbrick’s actions. She added that she has been carrying army grade bandage dressing specially made for gunshot and stab wounds with her. The singer continued and stated that she has taken this major step since there have been enough stalkers who tried to break into her house.

