'Resident Evil Reboot' Will Feature Kaya Scodelario As Claire Redfield; Details Inside

The makers of Resident Evil have now decided to come up with an 'origin story' for their hit action-horror series. According to Deadline, filmmaker Johannes Roberts have confirmed the 'official origin story adaptation' which will soon portray all the faithful ties to the apocalypse that originated from the Racoon city. The recent developments also state that Kaya Scodelario has been included in the Resident Evil reboot version to play the role of Claire Redfield.

Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield in Resident Evil

Deadline suggests that Kaya Scodelario is all set to essay a significant role in Resident Evil’s official origin story. Moreover, she will be joined by Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Hannah John-Kamen, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough in the film. The upcoming version will be set against the backdrop of 1998’s Raccoon City.

The filmmaker Roberts told the outlet that with this movie, he wants to go back to the original first two games and re-create the ‘terrifying visceral experience’ that he received when he initially began playing the games. At the same time, the director tends to portray a ‘grounded human story’ about a tiny American town which is dying to make it both relatable and relevant.

Resident Evil franchise is bankrolled by Robert Kulzer, who said to the portal, that after several games and movies and hundreds of fan-fiction pages, the makers now feel compelled to return to the year 1998, where it all began. The film will explore the secrets that were long hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Racoon City.

About Resident Evil

The action-adventure franchise is based on the Japanese video game franchise by Capcom. The Constantin Film bought the rights to adapt the game series into movies. The franchise has so far released six movies namely Resident Evil (2002), Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004), Resident Evil: Extinction (2007), Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010), Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016). The last released movie gave a conclusion to the film franchise.

The story chronicles the life of Alice played by Milla Jovovich, who is a former security specialist and an agent who battles the Umbrella Corporation, whose man-made dangerous bio-weapon have triggered a zombie apocalypse. Albert Wesker essays the role of the main antagonist who is the head of the Umbrella Corporation. Now, the origin story will disclose the inciting incidents and trigger points of the tale.

