'Resident Evil' Live-Action Series Gets A Go Ahead By Netflix; Read Details

Resident Evil happens to be one of the most famous game franchises of all time. The game series has already been adopted by the Hollywood film industry. But because of its popularity, it is now being transformed into a TV series too. Read more to know about Resident Evil Live-Action Series.

Also Read | All About The Hit Survival Franchise 'Resident Evil' & Its Netflix Live-action TV Series

Also Read | 'Resident Evil Afterlife' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Netflix confirms Resident Evil Live-Action Series

Netflix has confirmed that they are going to released a web series adapted from the popular game series, Resident Evil. Andrew Dabb has been brought on board to overlook the entire project. Reportedly, Dabb will start working on Resident Evil Live-Action Series after completing the final season of Supernatural. They have given a green light for a set of 8 episodes that will form the season 1 for Resident Evil.

Netflix also released Andrew’s statement on the Netflix Media Centre website about Resident Evil live-action series. He said that Resident Evil is his favourite game of all time. He is incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil Live-Action Series to Netflix members around the world. Andrew also added that every type of Resident Evil fan, including the newcomers too, will be happy to watch the series as it will feature a lot of old faces of the franchise and some insane and bizarre things as well.

Also Read | Resident Evil Resistance Patch Notes Add New Costumes And Skill Cards

Resident Evil Live-Action Series plot

The makers also released the official synopsis of the TV series. The series will feature two sets of stories at the same time. That means the series will have two different timelines, fist following a14-year-old sisters, Jade and Billie Wesker and the second following the same but well over a decade into the future. Here is the official synopsis of Resident Evil Live-Action Series released by Netflix.

"A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than 15 million people left on Earth," it reads. "And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father, and herself — continue to haunt her."

Also Read | 'Supernatural' Actor Jared Padelecki Reveals A Major 'Season 15 Spoiler' On Twitter

Also Read | Resident Evil Village Confirmed For PS5: When Will The New PS Game Be Out?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.