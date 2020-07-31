'Resident Evil Afterlife' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Resident Evil Afterlife is the fourth film in the iconic Resident Evil film franchise. The film was written and directed by Paul WS Anderson who had also directed the first film in the series. Resident Evil Afterlife is also based on the video game of the same name. Take a look at the complete star cast of Resident Evil Afterlife.

'Resident Evil Afterlife' cast

Milla Jovovich as Alice

Milla Jovovich played the role of a rogue fighter who was previously an Umbrella Corporation security officer. Her character was named Alice. In the film, her character is virtually indestructible after she bonds with the T-virus on a cellular level. This leaves her with powerful superhuman abilities. Apart from Resident Evil Afterlife, Milla Jovovich has also starred in Two Moon Junction, Return to the Blue Lagoon, The Fifth Element, etc.

Ali Larter as Claire Redfield

Ali Larter plays the role of Claire Redfield in Resident Evil Afterlife. She played the role of Alice’s former ally. She also leads the surviving convoy of survivors in the Nevada desert. Claire Redfield aka Ali Larter is also the younger sister of Chris Redfield. Ali Larter has also starred in several blockbusters like Legally Blonde, A Lot Like Love, and Final Destination.

Wentworth Miller as Chris Redfield

Wentworth Miller played the role of Chris Redfield, who is a military elite officer. He also joins Alice and Claire to fight against the infected in Resident Evil Afterlife as the story progresses. Over the years, Wentworth Miller has established himself as one of the major characters in the Resident Evil franchise. Apart from this, the actor has also been a part of Prison Break which earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Shawn Roberts as Albert Wesker

Shawn Roberts plays the role of Albert Wesker who is the chairman of the Umbrella Corporation. He possesses regenerative capabilities along with the strength and speed of superhuman levels similar to that of Alice. Albert Wesker has been one of the primary antagonists in all Resident Evil films. In addition to Resident Evil Afterlife, Shawn Roberts has also starred in Land of the Dead, Diary of the Dead, and Skinwalkers.

Boris Kodjoe as Luther West

Boris Kodjoe played the role of Luther West in Resident Evil Afterlife. He played the role of a former basketball player who leads the group of survivors of Los Angeles. Apart from Resident Evil, Boris Kodjoe has also starred in Brown Sugar, The Last Man on Earth, and Station 19.

