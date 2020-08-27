All About The Hit Survival Franchise 'Resident Evil' & Its Netflix Live-action TV Series

One of the American favourite survival game, as well as movie franchise Resident Evil, is all set for a new project. Netflix recently confirmed about releasing the Resident Evil live-action TV series on its OTT platform recently. The TV series is slated to be for eight episodes of 1 hour each. The first two episodes will be directed by Bronwen Hughes who is also be the executive producer of this new Netflix project. Read on for more details.

Resident Evil live-action TV series details

According to a report by EW, Andrew Dabb of the Supernatural fame is chosen to be the showrunner for the Resident Evil live-action TV series. The show's storyline would span two different timelines, where in the first timeline one will see the teenage girls Jade and Billie Wesker in the new city while the other timeline would see a 30-year-old Jade and her struggles for survival in the new world. However, the Netflix show hasn't decided on a premiere date yet.

The Resident Evil game debuted on Playstation in the year 1996. Resident Evil has been the most successful movie franchise that is based on a video game. There have been six movies in the franchise as of yet, apart from that there are many theme parks based on the same concept.

The Resident Evil movie follows the life of Alice (Milla Jovovich). Alice is a former security specialist who fights the Umbrella Corporation, as due to them the bioweapons have been released in the environment, which then triggered a zombie apocalypse in the world. The movie characters are taken from the game including names like Jill Valentine, Carlos Oliveira, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Barry Burton, Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong. While the antagonists include Albert Wesker, who is the head of Umbrella Corporation, and James Marcus (Umbrella Corporation's top virologist).

Resident Evil Game updates

Sony had unveiled details about the new PlayStation 5 for a few months now. However, a while ago Sony announced a brand new entry in the Resident Evil series which will arrive on PlayStation 5. This game will be the tenth installment of the Resident Evil game series, and thus a sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The new Resident Evil game is slated to be released next year, however, the exact date hasn't been announced yet. Moreover, the release date for PS5 is also unknown, however, the makers have announced it to be released on a holiday day this year itself.

Promo Image courtesy: Resident Evil Instagram

