Resident Evil Stunt Performer Wins Legal Battle Over Set Accident That Left Her In Coma

Olivia Jackson, a stunt performer for Milla Jovovich in the film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, recently won a legal battle in South Africa against the planners of the stunt. The case was regarding a bike accident that occurred on the sets where Olivia Jackson was left partially paralyzed. The defendant’s claim on the case was that the accident occurred due to improper riding by Olivia Jackson, which has now been put to rest.

Resident Evil stuntwoman wins battle against the Bickers Action SA

According to a report by a leading news portal, Olivia Jackson, a stunt performer, won a legal case against Bickers Action SA on the accident that happened while the shooting of the film was in progress. In the year 2015, Olivia Jackson’s motorbike collided with a camera crane in Cape Town. The unfortunate accident left the victim in a coma for 17 days with a twisted spine, dislocated shoulder, punctured lungs and broken limbs, amongst others. Her arm had to be amputated due to the grave injury. The first lawsuit was filed in September 2019 while the judgement was recently passed. The judgement stated that security guidelines had been compromised for more exciting shots by the Bickers Action SA which caused a glitch in planning and execution. The judge dismissed the allegations by the defendants who were of the opinion that Olivia Jackson’s driving was to be blamed.

Olivia Jackson opens up on the judgement

Olivia Jackson recently spoke to a leading daily, expressing her thankfulness over the judgement passed in her favour. She said that she missed her old face, body and life. She said that action movies with dangerous stunts should always be well planned with no room for glitch. She also threw some light upon the importance of insurance for the stunt performers. She said that the judgement proves that the performers must not be completely blamed when something goes wrong on the sets. The film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter released in the year 2017 and starred Milla Jovovich and Iain Glen in important roles. The film was written and directed by Paul W S Anderson.

