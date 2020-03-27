Resident Evil Resistance Beta - Anyone Can Demo The Beta Version, Know How

Resident Evil Resistance Beta program is going to go live on March 27 on 7 AM and will run through till April 3, 7 AM for PS4 and Xbox One, and on Steam from March 27 on 5 PM and will run through till April 3, till 7 AM. The game exhibits the story of four survivors who are battling against a terrifying Mastermind. The wicked Antagonist is monitoring their escape trials for evil science research. Less and selected participants are being a part of this demo program. However, the game developers are allowing anyone interested to dive in and check it out through the open beta. For using the Resident Evil Resistance Beta program, all you need to do is download the demo version from either Steam, PS4 or Xbox One.

Source ~ Resident Evil Twitter

How to sign up for the Resident Evil Resistance beta on PS4

Open your PS4 home screen .

. Scroll down to Games .

. Select Demos .

. Scroll until you see the Resident Evil Resistance demo . (sort by Release date: newest first.)

. (sort by Release date: newest first.) Click on Demo game.

How to download the Resident Evil Resistance beta on Xbox One

Open the Xbox Store .

. If you do not see the demo there, use the search bar.

bar. Search for Resident Evil Resistance and scroll to the demo.

and scroll to the demo. Click the S elect the demo section.

section. Click on download.

How to download the Resident Evil Resistance beta on PC

Open Steam .

. If you don't see it on the front page, search the store.

the store. However, it seems that the Steam Link is not live yet. So, wait until it is.

The beta version is about 10.24 GB of space. While downloading the application make sure you have that much free space on your hard drive. Resident Evil 3 is set to release on April 3. Although, the reports say that the deliveries might take time due to the lockdown of Coronavirus pandemic. But, fans are hoping that they will soon get to experience the thrill of playing the Resident Evil Resistance beta soon.

Ready to see S.T.A.R.S.? ⭐ The Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo is out now on PS4, XB1, and Steam!



Plus, an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance begins on March 27th! pic.twitter.com/sXVMgpQYwB — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 19, 2020

