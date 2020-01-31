World War Z, Resident Evil, & Other Hollywood Movies That Revolved Around Virus Outbreaks

Viral outbreak movies always take away people’s breath by their ideology and concept. Virus outbreak movies are one of its kind as they show something that could or could not happen in the near future.

The best thing about these movies is that it keeps the audience engaged and never makes it boring by keeping the suspense. People who love suspense movies can also enjoy it. Here are a few movies of this genre that are a must-watch.

World War Z

World War Z is a 2013 American action horror film, directed by Marc Forster. The movie based on Max Brooks's 2006 novel of the same name.

The film stars Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane as the lead. The supporting team cast includes Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz, James Badge Dale, Ludi Boeken, Fana Mokoena, David Morse, Peter Capaldi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Ruth Negga, and David Andrews. In the movie, Brad Pitt essays the role of a former prosecutor from the United Nations who travels around the world to find a way to stop a zombie pandemic.

I Am Legend

I Am Legend is an American film from 2007, based on Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name. The film stars Will Smith as US Army virologist Robert Neville. The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence.

The movie shows a Scientist Robert Neville, who is the last known victim of an epidemic in New York. By using his own immune blood, he is trying to find a way to reverse the effects of man-made viruses. I Am Legend was released in the United States and Canada on December 14, 2007, and opened to the largest ever box-office collections in the United States.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil is a thriller science fiction film franchise based on the video game series of the same name. Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez appear as the members of a commando squad that has to break into "the hive," a vast underground genetics laboratory run by the wealthy Umbrella Corporation. A deadly virus spreads there, which destroys the workers at the hospital.

28 Days Later

28 Days Later is a British horror film. The 2002 movie is directed by Danny Boyle and stars Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. The film is about a team of survivors trying to cope with the effects of the tragedy and seeking stability after a deadly virus wreaks havoc in the United Kingdom.

Blindness

Blindness is an English film that released in the year 2008. The movie is an adaptation of the Portuguese author José Saramago's 1995 novel of the same name.

It is about a society suffering from an epidemic of blindness. The film was written by Don McKellar, and directed by Fernando Meirelles. The movie features Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo as leads.

