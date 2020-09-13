Last Updated:

"Respect Chris Evans' Privacy", Say Netizens After Actor Accidentally Shares Nude Image

Netizens urged everyone to 'respect Chris Evans' privacy', say after the Avengers star accidentally shared a nude pic of himself, trending for the same.

'Respect Chris Evans' privacy', say netizens after actor accidentally shares nude pic

It was six years ago that nude pictures of numerous celebrities had spread like wildfire. While that was attributed to ‘hacking’, Chris Evans has leaked a nude pic allegedly of himself. The Avengers star deleted the photo, before it became a trending topic, but netizens came out in support of him, and urged everyone to ‘respect his privacy.’

Chris Evans leaks nude pic

Chris Evans shared a photograph of what seemed like a screenshot of the photo album on his iPhone, with multiple pictures, including the one in question. The actor deleted it immediately, and his fans came out in his support. 

Many of them wrote that he suffered from anxiety so one should ‘respect his privacy’, others urged to ‘leave him alone.’

Some users reacted to the ‘trend’, but highlighted his qualities that were behind it. 

Some shared the pic, but by editing the one in question to their convenience to state that he was a fan of that person or thing. 

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is currently in the news over his alleged fling with Lily James. The duo has been tight-lipped about it, after being snapped together in London.

On the professional front,  the Perfect Score star featured in the film Knives Out last year. Earlier this year, he also starred in the series Defending Jacob, on which he also served as an executive producer.

