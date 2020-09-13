"Respect Chris Evans' Privacy", Say Netizens After Actor Accidentally Shares Nude Image

It was six years ago that nude pictures of numerous celebrities had spread like wildfire. While that was attributed to ‘hacking’, Chris Evans has leaked a nude pic allegedly of himself. The Avengers star deleted the photo, before it became a trending topic, but netizens came out in support of him, and urged everyone to ‘respect his privacy.’

READ: Chris Evans' Pictures From The Early 2000s Proves That He Has Had A Massive Transformation

Chris Evans leaks nude pic

Chris Evans shared a photograph of what seemed like a screenshot of the photo album on his iPhone, with multiple pictures, including the one in question. The actor deleted it immediately, and his fans came out in his support.

Many of them wrote that he suffered from anxiety so one should ‘respect his privacy’, others urged to ‘leave him alone.’

please respect chris evans privacy, he suffers from anxiety and spreading the pictures only make things worse. please delete & don’t share! he deserves privacy. it was a mistake. anyways here’s a picture of chris evans looking cute with a dog pic.twitter.com/tUjCfG1zU1 — 𝐛𝐭 (@aotdts) September 13, 2020

yes, Chris Evans accidentally leaked his own nudes on his own instagram



yes, it’s funny



but it was an accident and he deleted it, so



please don’t share them



respect his privacy



protect him like he protected the world — danny (@epDannyEdge) September 12, 2020

Hey Chris Evans suffers from severe anxiety so guys please respect his privacy pic.twitter.com/vIn4lCX53p — Tony Stark (@Dannnysays) September 13, 2020

leave this precious man alone ☹️☹️ chris evans deserves the world 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/SyPF9gsaES — laney (@laneylove01) September 13, 2020

you guys are so toxic, leave chris evans alone pic.twitter.com/e31AapS2CL — ᴇᴍɪʟʏ misses stony (@stonyresident) September 13, 2020

Some users reacted to the ‘trend’, but highlighted his qualities that were behind it.

Let's never forget that Chris Evans is a gentleman with a heart of gold and a personality & love for the people and the world like no other #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/o2FlYEY1CK — Stephanie ♥️ (@sweetsteph0914) September 13, 2020

READ:Marvel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With A Video Featuring Chris Evans, RDJ And Others

Some shared the pic, but by editing the one in question to their convenience to state that he was a fan of that person or thing.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is currently in the news over his alleged fling with Lily James. The duo has been tight-lipped about it, after being snapped together in London.

On the professional front, the Perfect Score star featured in the film Knives Out last year. Earlier this year, he also starred in the series Defending Jacob, on which he also served as an executive producer.

READ:Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling's Netflix Film 'Gray Man' Gets $20 Million California Tax Credit

READ:Tom Holland's Old Spider-Man Audition Tape Reveals His Screen Test With Chris Evans; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.