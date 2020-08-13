Tom Holland's Old Spider-Man Audition Tape Reveals His Screen Test With Chris Evans; Watch

English actor Tom Holland’s old audition tape for the role of Spider-Man has been recently making rounds on the internet. The 24-year-old marked his debut as Peter Parker in MCU's Captain America: Civil War, which released in 2016. Now, an old two-minute audition video of Holland has surfaced on social media, wherein he's seen performing several scenes including a screen test with the American actor Chris Evans.

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' audition tape goes viral

In the audition tape which has been doing rounds lately, the executive producer of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Eric Carroll is heard saying, "Any time you’re going to cast a role as big as Spider-Man, there is a huge search involved". Eric also revealed that casting director Sarah Finn and her team watch over '7500 tapes' to select an actor who perfectly fitted as the next Peter Parker. In the video, producer Amy Pascal was all-praise about Tom Holland as she revealed saying they auditioned around 200 boys, but Holland was different from everyone else.

The audition tape from back in the days also featured a lot of crew members who spoke highly of the English actor. The Iron Man actor, Robert Downey Jr also joined in and spoke about his experience of doing a screen test with the 24-year-old by the end of the process. Chris Evans performed a screen test with the How I Live Now actor and is also seen helping the co-star throughout his screen test.

Watch his audition tape below:

Back in 2017, in his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Tom Holland opened up about the day when he learned that he had gotten selected for the part. The young actor said that he had been auditioning for about five months and after his final audition, the makers told him that the results will be out the next day. However, it was six weeks later that he found out that he is officially the next Spider-Man. Elaborating more about the same, he shared, one day, Marvel randomly posted writing, ‘Go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is’ on their Instagram. He concluded saying that's it, he too found it out online just like everyone else.

