Rian Johnson Breaks His Silence Over His 'Star Wars' Trilogy; Confirms 'it Is Happening'

Knives Out director Rian Johnson has put all the speculations concerning his much-talked-about Star Wars trilogy to rest by saying that it will indeed happen. But he also stated that it will take some time as the filmmaker is busy with other projects that are not connected to Star Wars movies. The director of one of the latest additions to the list of Star Wars movies revealed the same in an interview with Sariah Wilson.

Sariah Wilson's tweet about Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy:

I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests -



Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening.



THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT. 😁😁😁 — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 16, 2021

Rumours on the cancellation of trilogy

The Rian Johnson-directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi is arguably one of the most polarizing blockbusters that have ever been produced by Lucasfilm. Given the kind of reception that the film received, many wondered as to what Rian's future with Disney and Lucasfilm looks like. The production company and the director maintained their silence on the matter for a little over two years, which caused many fans and moviegoers to form the opinion that the three-film-long saga that was to be overlooked by the director has been quietly shelved. The lack of any mention of the same during the Disney Investors Meet served more or less as a confirmation of a cancellation of the said trilogy.

About Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy:

After the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm announced that Rian Johnson will overlook a three-part-long saga that will introduce new characters into the Star Wars universe and will explore different geographical locations of the fictional realm. As per the announcement, the trilogy will be completely detached from the Skywalker Saga. At the time of Johnson introducing the idea to the relevant production houses, it is said that he did not have a script in hand, but, since the official quite liked the idea, they went ahead and announced the same.

