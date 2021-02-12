Awkwafina, Priyanka Chopra & More To Participate In Academy's 2nd Annual Global Movie Day

The second annual Global Movie Day by the Academy will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021. And as the occasion is just around the corner, several celebrities are preparing to share some behind-the-scenes info on their favourite films. Recently, The Academy went on to share the names of celebrities who will be participating in the Global Movie Day and fans are sure to go all gaga over it.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie, Awkwafina and many more will participate in this year's Global Movie Day and will also offer exclusive content on the Academy's social media channels on Saturday, February 13.

Also participating are Eugenio Derbez, Yalitza Aparicio, Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Eva Longoria, Sanaa Lathan, Marlee Matlin, Rita Wilson, Park So Dam and Cathy Yan as well as producers Stacey Sher, Jesse Collins and Steven Soderbergh. The Academy will also reportedly offer exclusive archived content from Bong Joon Ho, Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Rian Johnson, Cynthia Erivo and Taika Waititi that will be shared online throughout the day.

About Global Movie Day

The Global Movie Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of February. The Academy founded it as a day for film fans around the world to celebrate their favourite films and to interact via social media with members of the Academy and filmmakers, serving as a reminder of the power of film. It was on February 8, 2020, when the Global Movie Day was inaugurated.

According to the Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, Global Movie Day reminds everyone of what they appreciate about movies and what they miss about gathering to watch them. He also revealed that on this day, they pay special tribute to movies and movie lovers around the world and look forward to the time when they can enjoy both of them together again.

On this day, people around the world are encouraged to participate by sharing photos and videos across social media platforms and using the #GlobalMovieDay hashtag. Fans can post memorable lines or film posters from movies they love, talk about movies that inspired them, watch classic movies or discover something new.

