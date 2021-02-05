Marvel Studios Prez Kevin Feige Sees 'no Reason' For MCU-Star Wars Crossover

Marvel Studios' chief Kevin Feige in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment has revealed some bad news for MCU/Star Wars fans. Kevin Feige has engineered more than 23 films for Marvel. He is also becoming a part of Lucasfilm, which currently looks after the production of the Star Wars universe. Ever since, fans have been speculating about a Marvel and Star Wars crossover movie potential. Both, Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe come under Disney's banner. However, the chief of Marvel Studios has some different thoughts.

Also Read | Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Adds Five More Actors To The Cast

Also Read | Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating? Internet Personality Comes Out Of The Closet In Insta Post

Kevin Feige sees no reason for Marvel and Star Wars Crossover Movie

Since Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is expanding its multiverse. A recent example of it is the brand new Disney+Hotstar show, WandaVision. However, in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Kevin Feige assured that there may never be a crossover movie of Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars universe. He said that he sees no reason for it. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has hired Michael Waldron to write a Star Wars film. Michael Waldron has also written Doctor Strange In The Madness of Multiverse and the upcoming show called Loki.

Also Read | Tom Holland Calls 'Spider-Man 3' The "most Ambitious" Standalone Superhero Movie Ever

Kevin Feige also said that he enjoys the Star Trek and X-Men crossover in the comics but he sees no reason for now to collide two very different universes. He hilariously added that he enjoyed Patton Oswalt's scene in the NBC show Parks and Recreations where Oswalt joins the world of Fantastic Four, Star Wars, and Marvel. He adds that it is the closest crossover we can get on the screen. Kevin Feige has produced all three phases of Marvel as the Chief Creative Head. He has been with Marvel for more than 13 years. Kevin Feige is a member of the Producers Guild Of America. Kevin Feige at first was the associate producer of X-Men films, he later joined hands Stan Lee and Jack Kirby with Marvel's universe of Avengers and helped it in expanding its universe.

Also Read | 'Upload' Season 2 Filming Has Officially Started; Check Out First BTS Photo

Also Read | 'Summer House' Cast Includes Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner And Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.