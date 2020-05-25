Rakul Preet Singh's Vacation Pictures Are Pure Goals For Travel Enthusiasts; Check Out

Rakul Preet Singh's acting career kicked off with a Kannada film named Gilli in 2009, after which she made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 movie Yaariyan. The Marjaavaan actor's Instagram account is not only an open treat to fashion and styling enthusiasts but it also gives some cues for vacation and travel destinations. Check out Rakul Preet Singh's vacation posts that gave a glimpse of her travel diaries.

Bangkok

In this Instagram post, Rakul Preet Singh can be spotted jumping on a beach. The actor donned a red netted bralet top layered a floral shrug jacket. The Aiyaary star paired the red top with black shorts. Rakul Preet Singh captioned her picture as "What's a better reason to be happy than a fabulous vacation? Looking back at the times when I was surrounded by some hip bars, classic hang out spots and the finest restaurants in town!".

Phuket

Rakul Preet Singh flew off to Phuket to celebrate her 29th birthday with her family. The De De Pyaar De actor who celebrates her birthday on October 10, shared a couple of photos from her birthday vacay. Take a look.

Here, Rakul Preet Singh posed wearing a white off-shoulder top paired with denim shorts and white sneakers. She can be seen posing with a coconut water drink. As you slide, Rakul Preet has shared photos of food dishes she tried in Phuket. She captioned her post as "She loves good vibes , warm sun, wild waves , kind words , freedom to be herself.. flow , hustle , dreams .. coffee and lots of food 😝 ❤️ @thepavilionsphuket #bdayvibes #bliss".

Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her birthday in Phuket with her mom and dad. She also shared some pictures of her posing with her parents. She simply wrote, "Just what I needed !! Some family time, being a kid , pampering!! Could not have asked for a better day ❤️ @thepavilionsphuket #vacay #bdaygirl #childforever". Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul took to Instagram to share the photos from her birthday trip. Sharing her birthday post, doing yoga in a place quite close to nature, she wrote, "Kickastarting the day with what I love the most !! Connecting with nature in nature #selflove #bdayvibes #peace #beauty #healthyliving #yogalove" She stunned in black tights paired with floral gym bra outfit. Check out.

Ibiza

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared her beachy pictures from her trip to Ibiza. The actor stunned in a blue bikini. Check out Rakul Preet Singh's photos from Ibiza.

