Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Other Bollywood Celeb-inspired Travel Looks

Bollywood actors inspire their fans with their unique sense of style and the vision to change the norms of society. Apart from donning glamorous looks and classic attires, the actors make sure that they change the ideal society into something new. The Indian stars keep sharing their travel pictures that make their followers feel the need to fill their wardrobes with a Bollywood-inspired collection. Here is a list of few of the actors that gave their fans some major travel-fashion goals.

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most stylish superstars in Bollywood. Katrina knows how to look stunning in the simplest of attires. The Bharat star has pulled off some of the most glamorous outfits that have managed to pierce the heart of many. In this post, Katrina is seen adorning a simple cute winter attire. She is seen wearing a red long neck sweater. The look is completed with a beanie on the head making her seem adorable. It is an excellent winter look to steal from the star.

Alia Bhatt is an adorable beauty. Alia fans admire her sense of fashion and confidence to pull off anything. In this pretty travel picture, she is seen wearing a long neck white dress. The dress is thin and slick, making it perfect to wear in the sun. Alia Bhatt’s smile, as well as the ice cream in her hand, make her appear cute.

It is hard to find Ranveer Singh in a simple boy attire. The superstar looks dashing as he wears the sky blue, plain T-shirt and simple denim jeans. He complimented his look with a tomboy hat and white quirky glares. Ranveer is also seen wearing a waist pouch around his shoulders through his chest (a different way of wearing it). He looks handsome with red shoes and the amazing gleaming persona.

