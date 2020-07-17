Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, & Idris Elba To Narrate Episodes In HBO Max's A World Of Calm

Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves, and Idris Elba are all going to join the casting team for an upcoming HBO MAX project. This project is an interesting one as it is not a usual movie or a series. All these actors are going to be brought to narrate a story to their fans which are going to help them relax and have a sound sleep. Read more about HBO Max’s upcoming series with Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves, and Idris Elba.

HBO Max brings in Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba for their new series

HBO Max has now joined hands with the popular meditation app called Calm. They have decided to launch a series with them on their OTT platform which will be based on Calm app’s popular Sleep Stories. Reportedly, HBO Max has already given them a go for 10 episodes of A World of Calm from the app and Nutopia (National Geographic’s One Strange Rock). Just like Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves, and Idris Elba, the series will also bring in other A-listers to narrate the episodes. The list of actors who are going to be narrating the stories includes Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, and Cillian Murphy. Each episode is going to be half-hour long and it will narrate a relaxing story that has been developed by Calm meditation app and Nutopia.

Jennifer O’Connell, EVP Non-fiction and Kids Programming at HBO Max spoke to a news house and revealed some facts about their upcoming series. She said that almost everyone is experiencing a considerable amount of stress and chaos in this particularly challenging time. Thus they feel that the viewers could use a bit of guided relaxation which will be provided by their A World of Calm. She also said that the series will feature soothing imagery and tranquil narration. She ended the conversation by saying that the makers hope that this series becomes part of the viewers' daily routine.

HBO Max has been dominating the online streaming service since it was launched. They initially took over the rights to show popular sitcom Friends from Netflix. Not only Friends but The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, and even Sesame Street are all a part of HBO Max now. With A World Of Calm, the makers have targeted a new sector of the audience that has never been targeted before.

