Angelina Jolie And Richard Madden Shooting For 'The Eternals' In England's Museum?

It was revealed last summer, that Angelina Jolie will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Eternals, by a daily. There are two movies to look forward to from the Marvel Universe as Scarlett Johansson will also be getting her long-overdue Natasha Romanoff solo film, Black Widow, at the end of April 2020.

The Eternals will feature actors like Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington.

Read: Spider Man's New 'Iron Spider' Suit Concept Art Excites Fans

Are Angelina Jolie & Richard Madden shooting for a film at Oxford University's Museum of Natural History?

Reportedly, Angelina Jolie was seen filming for The Eternals at the Museum of Natural History at the University of Oxford. The museum is best known for its extensive collection of dinosaurs and dinosaur fossils. The Oxford Mail, Oxfordshire's iconic tabloid, reported that Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden were on board to film scenes inside the iconic museum in Oxford.

Read: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Confirms MCU To Get Its First Transgender Character

Reportedly, the film's trucks and some crew members of Pinewood Studios were spotted parked up in front of the Museum, where the shooting is currently in progress. On the same day, the attraction was closed to prepare for the shoot while the public were turned away from the spot.

Read: Marvel Studios To Bring A Transgender Character To The MCU; Fans Thrilled

An Oxford University official worker, reportedly revealed that a security staff said it was a Marvel movie called The Eternals that is being filmed at the premise. But, individuals from the security group countered that no one has told them which film they were filming.

All the guards were told that they were filming for one of the new Marvel movies but there are quite a few in pre-production so it's difficult to tell which movie it was.

Read: Joaquin Phoenix Turned Down These MCU And DC Comics Movies In The Past

Read: 10 Upcoming Marvel Movies That Prove That The MCU's Future Is Bright

Promo Image credit: theeternalsmovieofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.