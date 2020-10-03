Rick Moranis Randomly Attacked In New York; Suffers Multiple Injuries

Actor Rick Moranis, who is best known for his roles in the films Honey, I Shrunk The Kids and Ghostbusters, was subjected to a random attack in the streets of New York. The assailant was ironically seen wearing an 'I love New York' hoodie as he sucker-punched the actor to the ground. The attack took place early in the morning around 7:30 AM, NYPD Crime Stoppers have released a video surveillance camera video to the public where the suspect can be seen walking towards the actor and punching him in the head, resulting in him getting knocked on the ground. NYPD Crime Stopper has announced a reward of up to $2500 for the suspect who has now been charged for assault. Check out the surveillance footage below -

Rick Moranis attacked

Image courtesy - NYPD Crime Stoppers official Twitter

The 67-year-old actor had returned from his morning walk and was standing outside the Upper West Side of his building. The suspect did not utter a single word to him before punching him to the ground and simply took off. NYPD has revealed the exact location and time to Central Park West near W 70th street at 7:29 AM. NYPD has revealed to the NBC network that Rick took himself to the hospital and reported the incident to the 20th precinct. he has suffered injuries to his back, hip, and head. As of now, he is recovering at his own home.

A representative of the actor has sent out a statement to major media networks in the USA including NBC stating that Rick has been doing fine and is thankful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes. The NYPD has formed a new team named Community Affairs Rapid Response Team who reached out to the actor after the incident.

Detective Kaz Daughtry gave a statement after visiting Moranis' to media representatives waiting to get an update down his building. The detective revealed that Moranis only wishes for the assailant to get caught and the matter to close. Anyone in the locality with the information about the suspect has been asked to come forward and provide information to the local authorities.

