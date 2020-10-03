'The Martian' Filming Location Left Fans Wondering About How Matt Damon Shot The Film

The Martian was a sci-fi movie that was released in 2015. The movie was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Matt Damon. Apart from its thrilling storyline, the audiences also wanted to know the locations of the filming of The Martian.

Also read | Know Details About 'Chariots Of Fire' Filming Locations For Iconic Race Scene And More

Take a look at actual The Martian filming location

After The Martian released, audiences have been curious about where this film was shot. According to Hitc.com, The Martian’s filming locations are in Jordan, indoor sets were set up in Budapest and Etyek in Hungry. These locations, with the help of graphics, were made to look like the surface of Mars.

Also read | 'Falling For Vermont' Filming Location: Was This Hallmark Movie Shot In Vermont? Find Out

Where did they film The Martian 2015?

The vast red land that depicted the surface of the Red Planet, Mars, in The Martian, was actually the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan. Wadi Rum is also known as the ‘Valley of the Moon’. According to Architecuraldigest.com, about 4000 tonnes of red soil was brought from local mines on to the set to get the perfect shot. These were then colour-coordinated to being out the right red shade of Mars.

Also read | 'Schitt's Creek' Filming Locations: Here Are Prime Shooting Locations Of The Series

Apart from this, there were other scenes that required showing shots of NASA. For this, one of the important Martian filming locations was Korda Studios. These studios are situated in Etyek which is a village in Hungary. Five other sets were created inside the Korda Studios to show Matt's character's communicating with NASA.

According to Hitc.com, the Balna Centre, famously known as Budapest Whale was also used to it as America’s space organisation NASA. This location has one of the biggest sound stages in the world. The shot which depicts the Chinese space complex is shot at Müpa Performing Arts Centre in Budapest.

The Martian was nominated for the Oscars and is based on a novel with the same name written by Andy Weir. It revolves around Matt’s character, astronaut Mark Watney, who separates from his crew and is presumed dead by them. He rescues himself and comes back to Earth, and this plot keeps the audience hooked throughout the film.

Image courtesy: @martianmovie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.