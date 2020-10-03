Shawn Mendes Explains 'Zombie' Walks With Girlfriend Camila Cabello During Quarantine

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. They are often seen sharing pictures and videos of each other for their fans. During the past few months of lockdown, the couple was seen on several occasions together enjoying a stroll in Miami. In his recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Shawn Mendes talked about his casual outings and explained how these strolls felt like zombie walks. Here is what he had to say about it.

Shawn Mendes talks about his 'Zombie' walks with girlfriend Camila Cabello

Throughout the quarantine period, Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend were spotted on numerous occasions. The pictures and videos of their Zombie walks also did the rounds back then. In his recent interview, Shawn Mendes talked about those walks and joked that they were looking like zombies from The Walking Dead. In his interview, Shawn Mendes said that there is one video of him and Camila where they are walking down the street really slow and we almost look like zombies from The Walking Dead. Shawn Mendes further added that everyone was confused about what is happening with us and even felt that we were on drugs. Shawn Mendes shared that it is funny because at that moment they both were just overwhelmed by the world. Talking about what they both were thinking at the time, Shawn Mendes said that this is a really hard time and it really is a scary time for everyone.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Set To Perform At Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020; Details Inside

Also Read | Camila Cabello Shares A Picture And Fans Assume She's Wearing Shawn Mendes' Sweatshirt

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on their 'Zombie' walk

this clip will be in the docs about this moment before the revolution:

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes in their best quarantine loungewear out for a seemingly casual stroll but moving at a glacial pace like zombie influencers so that the paparazzi can get flattering pics of them pic.twitter.com/193UmRG48q — paultoes (@paultoesjohn) April 4, 2020

Shawn Mendes in his interview insisted that the couple was making the active efforts to relax and enjoy moments of serenity amid the chaos in the world because of the pandemic. He explained that they thought let’s just walk slow, meditate and chill. It was a peaceful moment for them, he added. Talking about the zombie walk video, Shawn Mendes said that it is just so funny to see the video now.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello On A Break? Read To Know More

Also Read | Baba Sehgal Gives A Desi Touch To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's 'Senorita' Cover; Watch

Shawn Mendes' girlfriend

Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend Camila Cabello has been a pillar of support for the singer. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some words of encouragement for her partner. She posted a snippet of the video teaser of his new album Wonder and praised Shawn Mendes in the caption of the post. Camila Cabello showered praises for Shawn Mendes and called the album a gorgeous gift to the world. She further mentioned, “He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.” Here is a look at Camila Cabello’s Instagram.

Promo Image Credits: shawmila.bets Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.