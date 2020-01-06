Ricky Gervais Makes Controversial Epstein Joke At Golden Globes Award

Host Ricky Gervais sparks controversy at the Golden Globes award as he makes a pointed remark about the death of alleged paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. While talking about Netflix series 'Afterlife' he said that it is a show about a man who wants to kill himself and because season two is on the way so he didn't kill himself, just like Jeffrey Epstein. The audience gasped and didn't know how to react, however, Tom Hank's reaction was considered most hilarious by many internet users.

I don’t think Tom Hanks is enjoying #RickyGervais right now...#goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/kyjCkapkTS — The Oscar Reel Movie Podcast (@OscarReelPod) January 6, 2020

Gervais is no stranger to making jokes that make people slight groan before they awkwardly laugh. In his speech, he also slammed 'hypocrite Hollywood stars' for working for companies with controversial rights records while claiming to be 'woke'. The 58-year-old also took aim at specific people in the audience, including actress Felicity Huffman who was jailed over her role in the college admission scandal this year. Gervais further also mocked what he described as 'paedophile movies' and also took a dig at actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gervais jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio

In the opening monologue of the actor and comedian, Ricky Gervais joked about Leo’s habit of dating younger women. The comedian was seen saying that Leo attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was a 3-hour long movie. And by the end of it, his date was too old for him. Leo was seen laughing at the joke just like everyone else.

Leo is currently dating 22-year-old Camila Morrone, who is 23 years younger to him. Leo also has previously dated Blake Lively and supermodel Gisele Bundchen who also had a significant age difference. After Ricky Gervais' joked about Leo DiCaprio’s dating history, the internet was left in splits. While some fans came forward to support Leo and said that Ricky was disrespectful, while other laughed at his joke.

American actor Joaquin Phoenix won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture' award for his appearance in Joker. The actor stole the show for the self-titled film beating the records of Christian Bale and Adam Driver for the prestigious prize. Sam Mendes' 1917 won the best picture.

