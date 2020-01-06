Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Takes A Jibe At Leonardo's Age Difference With Camila

Leonardo DiCaprio is a phenomenal actor and is known for his performances in the movies like Titanic, Shutter Island and many more. Recently at the Golden Globes 2020, Ricky Gervais made fun of Leonardo's dating history. The actor's dating history has been a hot topic for many years as he has made headlines several times because of his troubled relationships in the past.

In the opening monologue of the actor and comedian, Ricky Gervais joked about Leo’s habit of dating younger women. The comedian was seen saying that Leo attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was a 3-hour long movie. And by the end of it, his date was too old for him. Leo was seen laughing at the joke just like everyone else.

Leo is currently dating 22-year-old Camila Morrone, who is 23 years younger to him. Leo also has previously dated Blake Lively and supermodel Gisele Bundchen who also had a significant age difference. After Ricky Gervais' joked about Leo DiCaprio’s dating history, the internet was left in splits. While some fans came forward to support Leo and said that Ricky was disrespectful, many laughed at his joke.

Here’s what happened:

"Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him."#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ft4oYWrJPQ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Golden Globe 2020: Here Are The Nominations For All The Major Award Categories

Here’s how fans reacted:

ALSO READ| Golden Globes 2020: Sam Mendes' War Movie '1917' Wins Best Film

ALSO READ| Ricky Gervais Returns As Host Of 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Love Gervais. That was hilarious🤣 — elaine (@jojo_luvs_rain) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's New Year Was All About Sun, Sand And Beaches

OUCH!🤕 — Jack Maldonado (@JackMal19250358) January 6, 2020

@rickygervais we want more!

We are only watching this Narcissistic shit show for YOU#RickyGervais #goldenglobes2020 #GoldenGlobes



EVERYONE AT HOME pic.twitter.com/B2FOxGCoHs — A Girl Has No Name (@soonNymeria) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Golden Globes' Menu Going Vegan In 2020; Tweets In Support

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is so long, that at the premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio’s date was too old for him by the time it was over..” #RickyGervais #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/lBKDduS3st — Matt Rappaport (@nyactor) January 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.