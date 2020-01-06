The Debate
Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Takes A Jibe At Leonardo's Age Difference With Camila

Hollywood News

At the Golden Globes 2020, Ricky Gervais made fun of Leo DiCaprio's dating history. Read on to know more about how the incident left the internet in splits.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
golden globes 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio is a phenomenal actor and is known for his performances in the movies like Titanic, Shutter Island and many more. Recently at the Golden Globes 2020, Ricky Gervais made fun of Leonardo's dating history. The actor's dating history has been a hot topic for many years as he has made headlines several times because of his troubled relationships in the past.

In the opening monologue of the actor and comedian, Ricky Gervais joked about Leo’s habit of dating younger women. The comedian was seen saying that Leo attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was a 3-hour long movie. And by the end of it, his date was too old for him. Leo was seen laughing at the joke just like everyone else.

Leo is currently dating 22-year-old Camila Morrone, who is 23 years younger to him. Leo also has previously dated Blake Lively and supermodel Gisele Bundchen who also had a significant age difference. After Ricky Gervais' joked about Leo DiCaprio’s dating history, the internet was left in splits. While some fans came forward to support Leo and said that Ricky was disrespectful, many laughed at his joke.

Here’s what happened:

Here’s how fans reacted:

Published:
