Golden Globe 2020 Awkward Moments: From Ricky's Mean Jokes To Elton's Trip At The Stage

The 77th Golden Globe Awards was celebrated on Sunday, January 5, 2019, and this year it was hosted by the Ricky Gervais, who was seen hosting the award function for the fifth time. Ricky had warned the audience about how he is going to be as mean as ever and stated that ‘they are just jokes.’ These ‘jokes’ gave the viewers some of the best awkward moments of the show this year, whereas other stars were also seen engaging in making the moments awkward in their own special ways. Read more to know about the best awkward moments of the 77th Golden Globe Award.

Awkward moments of Golden Globe 2020

Ricky Gervais’ take on lack of diversity

At the award function, a majority of the stars that appeared in the nomination list were white Americans and English. There was a lack of diversity observed at the function, which also lead to the trend where the netizens were seen calling the award function racist. Ricky Gervais, who is known for being sarcastic as the host, took this opportunity and said that the Hollywood foreign press ‘are all racists.’ This garnered a mix reaction from the present audience and the stars and lead to one of the best awkward moments of the award function.

When people thought Jennifer Aniston was on ‘something’

Jennifer Aniston’s presentation during the 77th Golden Globe Awards was considered nervous by a lot of viewers and fans. Fans started speculating the various reasons behind this, and some were seen saying that it is because of the presence of Brad Pitt that some fans said that she looked as if she was on something. Some fans said that she looked extraordinarily nervous, but nonetheless they said they loved her.

Jason Momoa was just chilling' in a tank

One of the awkward moments came when Aquaman star Jason Momoa was seen in a black tank top. Where others were wearing suits and gowns for the prestigious award ceremony, Jason was seen in very casual attire. For some, it was an awkward moment, but for the actor, it was not something out of the ordinary, as fans know that his Hawaiian roots make him a free soul. He was seen very comfortable in his skin.

When Elton John was on ‘something’

Music legend Elton John was present at the award show as the audience got to see his biopic last year, which was nominated at the function. During his stage appearance, Elton was unable to read the words from the prompter. When he was going up the stage to accept his award, Elton had tripped. This made fans all over the internet feel that the Rocketman star was on something.

And last but not the least, the dessert of the awkward moments came when Brad Pitt was seen on the stage. There he was seen making a joke about his dating life and the camera immediately panned to the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston. This made the moment a bit awkward.

