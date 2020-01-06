Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais' Monologue Pokes Fun At DiCaprio And Scorsese

Golden Globes 2020 kicked off with Ricky Gervais' opening monologue. Anticipation for a controversial monologue was held high by fans as Ricky has previously delivered some of the boldest yet funniest opening monologues for the award ceremony. This year around too, Ricky Gervais was seen in his usual element as he poked fun at Hollywood for five minutes straight during 77th annual Golden Globes awards.

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: Sam Mendes' war movie '1917' wins best film

Ricky Gervais' monologue at the Golden Globes 2020

Ricky Gervais started off the monologue by asking the audience if he can have some fun at the expense of Hollywood celebrities. Without having a defensive stance of any aspect he brought up during the monologue. People familiar with Ricky Gervais' humour must be aware that the actor-comedian does not hold back words while delivering speeches. In this monologue too, Ricky went on to make jokes about controversial topics such as Felicity Huffman's jail sentence.

Also read: 'Parasite' Named Best Picture By National Society Of Film Critics

Ricky addressed the table where the cast of The Irishman was seated and jokingly referred to Joe Pesci as Baby Yoda. He also brought upon the topic of Martin Scorsese calling out Marvel movies to be equivalent to theme park rides. In a quirky manner, he retorted that Martin shouldn't be around any theme park rides as he is not tall enough to get on them. He then went on to address the table where the cast and creative team of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was seated and stated that the film had such a long run time, by the end of it Leonardo DiCaprio's date was too old for him, referring to Leonardo DiCaprio's 22-year-old Camila Morrone, who he is rumoured to be dating.

Also read: 'Joker' Director Todd Phillips Wants To See Batman Set In Gotham

Ricky ended his monologue by poking fun at celebrities using the platform to make a political speech. He added that celebrities are in no position to lecture the general public as they know nothing about the real world. He suggested celebrities who will win awards to come up the stage, thank their agent, thank god and then leave the stage.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's New Year Was All About Sun, Sand And Beaches

Also read: Grammy-nominated Rapper DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.