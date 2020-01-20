Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Spotted Together Moments After RiRi Splits Up With Bf Hassan

Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, and businesswoman who enjoys worldwide fame. Owing to her popularity, the star is always under the microscope of fans who are always interested in her personal life as well. Recently, Rihanna was spotted with music rapper A$AP Rocky on Friday night.

Rihanna was all smiles with A$AP Rocky

The two were seen spending time together at the Yams Day Benefit Concert 2020 held in New York City. The event was held to honour the hip-hop producer and founder of ASAP Mob, ASAP YAMS, who passed away on January 18, 2015. According to reports, Rihanna was seen smiling and laughing and enjoying the rapper’s company.

Read | Rihanna Gives A Sassy Reply To A Troll Who Points Out Her Pimple In A Pic

Rihanna split up with rumoured boyfriend Hassan Jameel

This sent waves of surprise among her fans as it came after alleged reports of the singer’s break up with Hassan Jameel, the reports of which have recently started surfacing on the internet. It had been allegedly reported that Hassan Jameel, who happens to be a businessman, was in a romantic relationship with Rihanna. According to reports by popular entertainment channels, the two had been going out for more than three years before the reports of them splitting up started surfing the internet.

Blast from the past

Interestingly, in the year 2013, there were reports about the two being involved in a romantic relationship. As the two were seen in A$AP Rocky’s music video, Fashion Killa, the fans of the two could not stop talking about their chemistry and the steam between them. There were reports by many popular media channels that the two were seen kissing each other behind the scenes of the music video shoot. However, there were no statements made by either of the two regarding the same.

Read | Asap Rocky All Set To Perform At Sweden Post Month-long Detention

Read | US President Donald Trump Roots For A$AP Rocky's Release From Swedish Jail, Speaks To Sweden PM Stefan Löfven

Rihanna's career

Rihanna started her career in the year 2005 and has released over 80 studio albums and 3 DVDs. She is known to have sold 60 million copies since 2004 and is indeed the most successful female singer of the last decade. Rihanna is considered to have revolutionised music in the 21st century. She is counted amongst legendary music superstars like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Elvis, The Beatles etc. Apart from her music, she is known for her philanthropy and her unique personality.

Read | Rihanna Launches New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection For Savage X Fenty

Picture credits: A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.