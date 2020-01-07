Rihanna Gives A Sassy Reply To A Troll Who Points Out Her Pimple In A Pic

Pop icon Rihanna is known for her confidence and charm. She has built a music career all on her own and fans are proud of her. Not only has she successfully ventured into the music industry, but Rihanna has also launched her own makeup and beauty line.

Though Rihanna's beauty line Fenty Beauty has over 50+ shades of foundation, she chose to drop a no-makeup photo as her first selfie for 2020. The photo reportedly garnered a million likes within a few hours of it being posted. Rihanna is seen sporting a zipped hoodie along with a simple ball choker necklace. The singer had a visible pimple on her cheek which gained a lot of attention.

Rihanna hits back at a troll over pimple comment

Though Rihanna was seen embracing the no-makeup look, one red pimple was seen near her jawline. The blemish was visible which prompted various people to start trolling Rihanna over it. One Instagram user was quick to comment asking Rihanna if he could pop her pimple. She gave a rather sassy reply saying, "Let her have her shine" hinting towards the pimple. Check out her reaction below.

Rihanna not taking the comment in a sour manner, and replying with sarcasm evidently prompted various Instagram users to comment about her pimple. With some comments stating that a small pimple can cause a big uproar in the comment section. While others were also quick to compliment Rihanna over her beauty and confidence to pose makeup-free while having a pimple on her face. But the majority of comments were also regarding how Rihanna hasn't released her album yet, which she promised will be available before 2019 ends.

