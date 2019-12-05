Asap Rocky All Set To Perform At Sweden Post Month-long Detention

American rapper, Asap Rocky, is all set to return to the musical arena with a new musical show in Sweden. The Sweden concert to be held at the Ericsson Globe, Stockholm and will mark his return after spending month-long detention at the Sweden Detention Center. Here are all the details about the rapper's Sweden concert.

Details of Asap Rocky's Sweden concert

The upcoming music concert will be hosted at the Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, on December 11, 2019. According to media reports, the Sweden concert will have an impressive line-up of music performances by many popular artists. An online portal revealed that the proceeds from Asap Rocky's concert will go to the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups, which is a non-profit organisation working to strengthen the right of asylum, stateless people and refugees in defence. Reportedly, the tickets of Sweden concert of Asap Rocky will be available on LiveNation.

What led to Asap Rocky's arrest?

Rakhim Athelaston Mayers, professionally known as Asap Rocky, was in the news when he was accused by a 19-year-old teenager Mustafa Jafari of assaulting him in public. Allegedly, Asap Rocky and two of his entourage barged on to Jafari outside a hamburger joint in Stockholm in June 2019. Following the allegations, Asap Rocky was arrested and detained at the Swedish Detention Center for a month. Reportedly, the court of the law felt the assault was not serious and hence why Asap Rocky was sentenced detention instead of a prison term. After his term at the detention centre, the Sweden Concert is reportedly his first public event.



